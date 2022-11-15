On This Day November 15th: Find out Facts About History, Warfare and more

November 15th marks many historical occurrences which are often lost in the pages of history.

These minute details lead to the auspicious events that are often remembered by many.

But the incidents and facts that contributed to the big events also count.

For example, In 1864, Union General William Tecumseh Sherman began his March to the Sea from Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia, laying waste to the economic resources of the state as he sought to quell white Southern civilians' support of the Confederate cause. The campaign helped end the American Civil War.

Along with that In 1818, The Congress of Aix-la-Chapelle, the first of four congresses held by Great Britain, Austria, Prussia, Russia, and France following the Napoleonic Wars, concluded.

HISTORIC EVENTS

In 1492, Christopher Columbus noted the first recorded reference to tobacco on this day. In 1884, European Colonization and trade in Africa was officially regulated at the international Berlin Conference, formalizing European powers "Scramble for Africa". In 1904, King C. Gillette patented the Gillette razor blade. In 1948, Mackenzie King retired after 22 years as Prime Minister of Canada. In 1969, about 2 million people took part in the Vietnam War Moratorium Demonstration across the United States. In 1848, Pellegrino Rossi, a former member of the Carboneria, was assassinated in Rome during the Revolutions of 1848. In 1988, Palestinian statehood proclaimed by Yasser Arafat. In 1988, Meeting at Algiers, the Palestine National Council, at the urging of PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, issued a declaration of independence for a state of Palestine in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on this day.

POLITICS

In 1885, St. Joseph Mukasa, who was one of the Martyrs of Uganda, was beheaded by order of Mwanga, kabaka (ruler) of Buganda. In 1884, The Berlin West Africa Conference opened, in which the major European nations met to decide all questions connected with the Congo River basin of Central Africa. In 1818, The Congress of Aix-la-Chapelle, the first of four congresses held by Great Britain, Austria, Prussia, Russia, and France following the Napoleonic Wars, concluded. In 1777, the first constitution of the United States was approved by the Continental Congress.

WARFARE

In 1938, A farewell parade was held in Barcelona, Spain, for the volunteers of the International Brigades who had fought for the Republicans during the Spanish Civil War. In 1891, W. Averell Harriman, a statesman and leading U.S. diplomat in relations with the Soviet Union during World War II and the Cold War, was born on this day. In 1891, German field marshal Erwin Rommel, who led the Afrika Korps to stunning triumphs during World War II, was born on this day. In 1889, Emperor Pedro II of Brazil was forced to abdicate by a group of military officers who were led by Manuel Deodoro da Fonseca. In 1864, Union General William Tecumseh Sherman began his March to the Sea from Atlanta to Savannah, Georgia, laying waste to the economic resources of the state as he sought to quell white Southern civilians' support of the Confederate cause. The campaign helped end the American Civil War. In 1315,The Swiss Confederation achieved its first great military success against the Austrian Habsburgs at the Battle of Morgarten.

ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENTS

In 1630, Johannes Kepler, the German astronomer who discovered three major laws of planetary motion, died in Regensburg, Germany on this day. In 2001, Microsoft released Xbox, a video game console system on this day. In 1978, American anthropologist Margaret Mead, who contributed to scientific work, died at age 76. In 1904, King Camp Gillette,American inventor, was granted a U.S. patent for the first razor with disposable blades on this day.

SPORTS

In 1964 , Mickey Wright shot a 62, lowest golf score for a woman pro at the Tall City Open, Midland, Texas. In 2020, British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton clinches 4th straight and record equalling 7th F1 World Drivers C'ship by winning Turkish GP at Intercity Istanbul Park, Tuzla on thjs day. In 2011, Duke University basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski recorded his 903rd career win, surpassing Bob Knight to become the winningest coach in NCAA Division I men's history.

MUSIC

In 1986, Beastie Boys released their debut album "Licensed to Ill", the first Number one rap album on Billboard charts

TV AND ENTERTAINMENT

In 1926, first formal radio network, RCA takes over AT&T 25 station Network (NBC)

ART AND CULTURE

In 2017, Leonardo da Vinci's painting "Salvator Mundi" sold for $450.3 million at auction in New York, world record price for any artwork.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

1. 1738 William Herschel, Astronomer 2. 1862 Gerhart Hauptmann, German Dramatist, Author and Nobel Laureate 3. 1874 August Krogh, Zoophysiologist and Nobel Laureate 4. 1887 Georgia O’Keeffe, American Painter and Sculptor 5. 1891 Erwin Rommel,German WWII Field Marshal 6. 1708 William Pitt the Elder ,British Prime Minister





