Only a sharp-eyed person will find a rabbit in this optical illusion picture in less than 7 seconds

Optical illusion Test: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The love that netizens have for optical illusion challenges is no longer hidden, as evidenced by the large number of optical illusion challenges available on the web.

Optical illusions have become a part of pop culture. The best thing about optical illusions is that they attract the user's attention, which also benefits the user by providing light brain exercise.

It has been seen that with regular practice of optical illusions, an individual can experience improved concentration and a boost in observation skills.

Would you like to try out a quick optical illusion challenge now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the dog in this picture within 12 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Rabbit in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

This optical illusion challenge is all about finding a rabbit that is hiding in the grass within 7 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a great way to put your observation skills and intelligence to the test. Although it is thought to be a simple way to test your intelligence, it is not the only way to do so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Rabbit in 7 Seconds?

A cute rabbit is hiding somewhere in the grass, and it is up to you to find the hidden rabbit.

The time limit is short, as it is an easy challenge, and an individual with average observation skills will be able to spot the rabbit within the allotted time.

The best way to complete this challenge within the time limit is to carefully examine the image by scanning all the areas.

This optical illusion challenge is a test designed to understand your observation skills and attention to detail.

Have you spotted the rabbit?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

The rabbit has long ears, and it is right in front of your eyes, you just need to focus your attention on the image.

Do you see the rabbit now?

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to find the rabbit?

Looking for the answer, right?

We have it here for you.

Keep reading.

Find the Rabbit in 7 Seconds - Solution

The rabbit can be seen hiding in the grass, it is a greyish-black rabbit and is easily spotted due to its long ears.

For ease of identification, it is marked with a red circle.