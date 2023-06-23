Only a true puzzle champion can spot 5 differences in the Tom and Jerry pictures within 15 seconds!

Spot the difference puzzles are a form of visual test puzzle in which players must spot the differences between two identical images. These puzzles are frequently used as a fun approach to evaluate observational and problem-solving skills.

Spot the difference puzzles are a fun and challenging way to improve your observational skills. It can also be a terrific method to unwind. So, if you're looking for a fresh challenge, try the spot the difference puzzles.

The image above is of two of the most beloved cartoon characters of all time- Tom and Jerry. The cat and mouse are household names and are loved by children and adults alike. Though the above two images are identical, they have 5 differences between them. Can you spot them all in the given time? We believe you can. Look at the two images very closely, and you will notice the differences between them. Your time begins now. All the best!

Completing a spot the difference game successfully can help you enhance your memory and visual perception, as well as your ability to concentrate.

You will get only 15 seconds to spot the 5 differences in the above picture. So, hurry up and find all of the differences within the time limit.

The solution to this spot the difference puzzle game is given at the end of this article. So when you have run out of time, just scroll down to see the solution.

Spot the difference solution

Below are the five differences between the two tom and jerry pictures. Take a look:

