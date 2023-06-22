Only the top 2% can spot 8 differences in the tortoise picture in 24 seconds.

Spot the difference puzzles are a type of visual test puzzle that challenges players to find the differences between two similar images. These puzzles are often used as a fun way to test observational skills and problem-solving abilities.

Solving spot the difference puzzles can be a fun and challenging way to improve your observational skills. It can also be a great way to relax and de-stress. If you're looking for a new challenge, why not give spot the difference puzzles a try?

Spot 8 differences in 24 seconds

The image above depicts two identical pictures where you can see a tortoise on an island. Although the images are nearly identical, there are 8 differences between them. Can you find them all in 24 seconds?

Look at the two images very closely, and you will notice the differences between them. Your time begins now. All the best!

Completing a spot the difference game successfully will help you enhance your memory and visual perception, as well as your ability to concentrate.

Have you noticed any differences thus far? The clock is ticking!

Time’s up. Were you able to spot all of the differences in the tortoise picture within 24 seconds? Congratulations to those who were able to identify the differences between the two pictures in the allotted time. If you couldn't identify the differences, don't worry because we're about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle.

Spot The Difference Solution

In this spot the difference game, you were asked to spot 8 differences between the two images in 24 seconds. Here are the differences between the two:

