Optical Illusion: Can you find the bee hiding in this picture?

Find the hidden bee? Today’s optical illusion will make you scratch your head, as you have to find the hidden bee in this optical illusion picture of a beautiful field of flowers. Look at the image carefully. If you are not able to find the hidden bee, hints are provided below to make it more interesting and easy.

Artist Gergely Dudas from Hungary created this brainteaser. He first shared this picture on the internet during lockdown and saw that it was one of the best ways to keep people busy. Several people commented also.

The beautiful picture consists of cute cartoon animals enjoying the sunshine in a bloom-filled meadow. Can you find the hidden bee in this picture?

People on the internet commented;

One person said, "I took almost 2 minutes to find the hidden bee."

Another person said, "I did not find it but yes it kept me busy and struggled also."

One more person added, "Found it."

Another wrote, "Can someone give a hint or circle the answer."

One more person commented, "Is there a bee or not? Because I couldn't find it."

Look at the image again carefully. Can you find the hidden bee in this picture of optical illusion?

If still, you are not able to find the hidden bee in this picture, scroll down for a hint.

Hint:

Look at the top right of the image, near the flowerpot and the raccoon.

I am hoping you will be able to find the hidden bee.

If you still are not able to find it, do not worry. Scroll down for one more hint.

Biggest Hint: It is at the backside of an animal who has a shaded fatty tail eating something. Before seeing the answer, if you want to see the picture once again, scroll back.

Here is the answer

