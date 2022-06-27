Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden caterpillar in the image in 23 seconds

Spot the hidden caterpillar: Optical illusions are also known as visual illusions, and there are chances that you may have been tricked by an optical illusion. Such illusions are pictures that we perceive differently than they really are.

When do optical illusions occur?

Optical illusions occur when the eyes send information to the brain and it tricks us into perceiving something that does not match reality.

It is said that seeing is believing. What you see and what you think you see are different things. Sometimes the brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information or generates an image that is not even there.

Take a look at the image. It consists of beautiful butterflies in which a caterpillar is hidden. Spot the hidden caterpillar in 23 seconds.

Optical Illusion: What You See in First 6 Seconds Reveals If You Can Stay In Long-Distance Relationships

Can you spot the trophy hidden among the beer in this optical illusion?

Where is the caterpillar in this optical illusion image? Is it at the top or bottom of the image or right and left side of the image?

Today's new brainteaser features various colourful butterflies, which will baffle you while trying to find the hidden caterpillar in one image. Surely, it will be interesting for you. The image will also make you pull your hair in search of the hidden caterpillar. Try and find out by looking at the image carefully. Also, tell which butterfly you like the most.

Take a look at the image once again and spot the hidden caterpillar in 23 seconds.

Optical Illusion: A Man or a Woman? What You See First Tells If You Are A Good Advisor

In the image, among these butterflies, there is a small caterpillar that has not yet received wings. See if you find this little crawling caterpillar among the colourful butterflies. Still, if you are not able to spot the butterflies then scroll down for a hint.

Hint

The small caterpillar lies on the right side of the image. It is just below the huge blue-black patches on the feather of the butterfly on the right side of the image.

Now, you will be able to spot the hidden caterpillar in this optical illusion image. If still not, then scroll down for the answer.

Can you find the hidden dancer in this optical illusion image?

Here is the answer

Also, Read

Skull Optical Illusion: This Black & White Image Reveals Your Biggest Weakness In Relationships



Spot the hidden number of Ms in this optical illusion grid of Ws?

Can you spot the hidden fish in this optical illusion image in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion: How many animals can you see in the picture?