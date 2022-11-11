Optical Illusion: Can you find the bird in the picture in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind.

Optical illusions have become very popular over the past decade, so much so that they have become a part of popular culture nowadays.

Netizens are always looking forward to solving exciting optical illusion problems, which give them a sense of fulfilment and also serve as a parameter to judge their intelligence levels.

Optical illusion challenges range from easy to difficult, and with regular practice, one can easily master the ability to solve optical illusions.

It is also a great way to test your observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find the Bird in 9 Seconds?

Source: PlayBuzz

The image shared above is of a tree that is present somewhere in the forest. The tree is huge, with huge trunks and branches. You can also see the leaves of the tree in the background.

Somewhere in this image is a small bird, which you need to find in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Optical Illusion is a great tool to test the intelligence of an individual. However, it is not the only way to test the intelligence of an individual.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take professionally designed IQ tests.

Did you find the bird in 9 seconds?

If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to see the bird quickly.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the bird within the time limit.

Those who are trying this challenge for the first time will need some more time to solve it.

How many of you have spotted the bird?

Time’s up.

Those who are yet to find the bird can scroll below for the solution.