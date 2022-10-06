Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusions: There has been an increase in the popularity of optical illusions in the last 3-4 years, and it will increase further in the future. Optical illusions are good resources to understand the workings of the human brain and have been used by scientists to study the way our brains work.

What are optical illusions?

Optical illusions are images that trick our brains and eyes because they are perceived in a different way than they really are.

These images are cleverly crafted to deceive and mislead our brain to think that what it sees is real.

There are various types of optical illusions that are physiological and cognitive.

Cognitive optical illusions are of three types which are ambiguous, distorting, and paradox illusions.

Reading about optical illusions might have aroused your curiosity to try one now.

So let’s get ready for an optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Cat in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Bright Side

You can see that in this optical illusion picture, there are black and white lines which are vertical to each other.

The challenge for you is to find a hidden cat in the image within 5 seconds.

Your time starts now.

The alternating black and white lines make it difficult to spot the hidden cat in the image but an Individual with excellent observation skills and situational awareness can definitely find the hidden cat.

Time is running out.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden cat?

If you are having difficulty finding the hidden cat, here’s a hint for you.

The cat is neither on the image's left nor on the right side.

Now, that would help you out.

Final few seconds left.

Hurry up.

Did you spot the hidden cat?

Well, the time’s over.

Congratulations to those who have spotted the hidden cat.

Those still searching need to look below for the solution.

The best way to see the cat is to watch the image from a distance of 5-10 feet.

We hope you enjoyed this light-hearted optical illusion challenge. Below are some more for you to try out.

