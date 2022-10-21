Optical Illusion: Can you Spot the House Without a Door in 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions have gained a lot of popularity over the years. Their popularity is due to their uncanny ability to trick our brains. There are three forms of optical illusions namely physical, physiological and cognitive illusions.

Apart from being a good source of entertainment, optical illusions also help in research studies by generating insights into the workings of the human brain.

Optical illusions also help in enhancing your observation skills as well as improving your situational awareness.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Source: Incrivel

The above image depicts a row of houses all of which are differently coloured. Some houses are taller than others and differ from each other in the pattern of the house.

The strange thing about this picture is that all the houses have doors except one and the challenge for you is to find the house without the door in 9 seconds.

On a difficulty level, you can rate this as easy and an individual with normal observation skills will be able to spot the house without the door in 9 seconds.

This challenge can be solved much faster by experienced puzzlers while for newbies it will take some more time.

Did you spot the house without the door?

The objective of this optical illusion challenge is to engage your mind and help you improve your observation skills.

Look carefully at the image and you will be able to spot the house easily.

Hurry up, not much time left.

We believe some of you have spotted a house without a door with your superior skill of observation.

And, some of you are still searching for that door?

Curious to know where it is?

Then, scroll below for the solution.

The house is located on the second row on the extreme right of the image.