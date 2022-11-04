Optical Illusion: Can you spot the slithering snake in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: There are many types of optical illusions, such as literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The similarity among all of them is that they trick your mind. The ability to solve such illusions is a great skill in itself that very few people can master.

That’s why optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. Although it is not the only way to test intelligence. It is indeed a cool way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family.

Get ready to know your observation skill level with this optical illusion challenge test.

Optical Illusion: Only 2 out of 10 people can spot the hidden number within 11 Seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusion: Spot the Slithering Snake in 11 Seconds





Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, you can see an outdoor scene that resembles a dry area in a forest with leaves and twigs scattered all around.

There are some small plants also, but mostly it is the grass that has become dry due to the heat.

This image challenges you to spot a snake that is slithering away in broad daylight. It will be a good opportunity to test your intelligence and observation skills and those of your family and friends. You have 11 seconds to spot the snake and complete the challenge successfully.

By sharing this with your family and friends, you can get to know who performs the best among all.

We would again like to emphasise that this is not the only way to determine intelligence; if you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then it is recommended that you take IQ tests that are designed by professionals.

Did you Spot the Snake in 11 Seconds?

As mentioned above, the challenge is to find the snake in 11 seconds. The best strategy is to carefully observe the picture and see if you can spot the snake within the time limit.

Hurry up, as very few seconds are remaining.

Most of you might have already spotted the snake, it was a little difficult to spot at first glance, but those with a keen eye will definitely spot the snake faster than others.

Time’s up.

If you are curious to know where the snake is, then look below for the solution.

The snake is green in colour and very thin, which makes it difficult to spot at first glance.