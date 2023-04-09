Optical Illusion: Here comes an easy challenge for you! Find the hidden frog if you can.

The first word that comes to mind with the thought of frogs is “hop”. Frogs are creatures that represent the human mood to jump and hop just when the rain arrives. Not only are frogs famous for their hops, but they are also popular for their long tongues through which they ingest tiny insects.

The discussion on frogs can be never-ending. Hey, a great idea just strikes our minds.

Let’s engage in a deal!

The Deal

The deal is such that we will be presenting some exciting facts about frogs that you may have never heard before and in return, you will have to find the hidden frog in the time frame we have fixed for you. We can sense that adrenaline rush in your body.

The time frame

Everything gets easy when you get ample time to do the given task, however, who likes easy? Yes, we know that we had promised to bring forward an easy challenge for you, but the time frame we have set is just for adding a little spice to the challenge. All you have to do in this challenge is to find the hidden frog in the image in not more than 5 seconds. Yes, 5 seconds is too less, but that’s what makes the easy-peasy challenge interesting!

For starters, here are the facts about frogs that you may enjoy!

Facts on Frogs

Fact Number 1:

A frog sheds its skin entirely once a week. Moreover, it also eats its own dry skin.







Fact Number 2:

While swallowing its prey, the frog blinks. This blinking helps the frog to push the food down its throat.







Fact Number 3:

A group of frogs is known as an army.











Wait, are we forgetting anything?

Oh yes, the deal we shook hands for!

Now comes the time for us to present the challenge.

The Rules

The rules of the challenge are simple and straightforward. All you have to do is find the hidden frog in the image in not more than 5 seconds. Even a single second extra is a crime!

Hey, how will we check the time? A fair deal is one where all the rules are properly adhered to, and in this case, following the time limit is an important rule. The golden question is, who will keep an eye on the time?

Will the frog help us in this case?

We don’t think so!

Well, we can do one thing. Let technology help us here! Simply set a timer for not more than 5 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden frog just when the timer starts and stop just when the timer beeps. Now, we feel that you are all set for the challenge!

Here begins the challenge!





Find the hidden frog in just 5 seconds!







Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Tick, Tock







Tick Tock

Tick Tock

STOP!

Let’s check where the frog has been hiding all this while!





Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Wasn’t it easy to find the hidden frog?

Don’t worry, we do remember our promise.

Here are some more facts about frogs for the final note.





Fact Number 4:

A type of frog in Indonesia has no lungs. If so, how do such frogs breathe? Well, through the skin.

Fact Number 5:

Most frog species have teeth. However, the teeth are only on the upper jaws, and not on the lower jaw. The teeth of a frog are used to hold the prey in place while the frog tries to swallow it.

Wooh! That was an interesting deal, wasn’t it? Shaking hands once in a while is never a bad idea, isn’t it?

