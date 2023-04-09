Brain Teasers: Who said life’s boring? Add some spice to it with these exciting brain teasers!

When was the last time you giggled with your heart out? Sometimes, in the everyday chaos, we forget even to smile a bit, let alone giggle. Gone is the time when we all were 5 and all we had to do in a day was simply get out of bed, do the daily chores, and just as the sun started to set, get out of the house to meet our best pals and play until dinner was served. Not only outdoor games, but board games and those weekly magazines also contributed a lot to my childhood. Don’t you remember the coloring pictures or the brain puzzles you used to get in the kids’ section of those magazines? Recall the days when you used to spend hours and hours simply solving those brain-teasing riddles without getting bored. Yes, we can see your eyes well up and the big grin on your face!

When we grew up, we took one step ahead and chose video games and more complex sports just when we entered our teenage years. Teenage is the time when music appears to be even more melodious, and making new friends becomes exciting. During these years, one has not one but many sources of fun and enjoyment. One enjoys fresh music, hangs out with friends, plays sports, and sometimes, enjoys studies as well. When these teenagers grow up a bit, they face the pressure of competitive exams, and such challenges, no matter how hard they are, never make life dull and boring. And oh, the bliss you get after excelling in any of these challenges is something else. Now, once you touch adulthood, you start getting all the “firsts” of your life. You enjoy the first night outs in your late teenage years of early adulthood, you get your first job, and you get your first paycheck. Early adulthood is indeed a precious time of our lives. You also start making fresh plans and start moving towards them. Responsibilities, too, start piling up on your shoulders and all this does not let you get bored even for a second. Now, when you reach your mid-twenties, all of a sudden you feel a wave of boredom. When most of your big dreams are either fulfilled, or you gave up on them, or you deliberately changed your plans, you start to feel that life indeed has gotten boring. That is when you need to start over, from the very beginning.

That is where we step into the scene.

We are here to present some exciting brain teasers for you that will surely take you on the nostalgic road of those childhood days. These brain puzzles are so interesting that they will help you bring out your inner child. Yes, adding fun to our readers’ lives is our most passionate hobby.

Here you go!

Brain teasers for a touch of fun in your daily routine!

Brain Teaser 1:



There is something that rocks, but does not roll? What is it?

Brain Teaser 2:



Can you make a guess for the next five letters in the sequence- CYMAGFTN?

Brain Teaser 3:

What is common in 7, 8, 9, and 10, but is not there in 6?

Brain Teaser 4:

There is something that tastes better than it smells. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5:

Can you guess who I am? Let me tell you, I do not have any legs, eyes, or ears, but I help the planet move.

Brain Teaser 6:

What is similar in the words, potato, and banana?

Brain Teaser 7:



In the year 1995, Sam told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Sam is not lying!)

Brain Teaser 8:

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Brain Teaser 9:

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Yaya, Yeye, Yiyi, and Yoyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

Brain Teaser 10:

There is something that runs around the backyard at all times, but actually never moves. What is it?

Here are the answers that you need!

ANSWERS

Brain Teaser 1:

There is something that rocks, but does not roll? What is it?

Answer to Brain Teaser 1:

The rocking chair in your room!

Brain Teaser 2:

Can you make a guess for the next five letters in the sequence- CYMAGFTN?

Answer to Brain Teaser 3:

F, L, I, T, S. The letters in the sequence are actually the first letters of each word of the sentence.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is common in 7, 8, 9, and 10, but is not there in 6?

Answer to Brain Teaser 3:

The letter "E" when you spell these numbers.

Brain Teaser 4:

There is something that tastes better than it smells. What is it?

Answer to Brain Teaser 4:

The tongue!

Brain Teaser 5:

Can you guess who I am? Let me tell you, I do not have any legs, eyes, or ears, but I help the planet move.

Answer to Brain Teaser 5:

I am an earthworm!

Brain Teaser 6:

What is similar in the words, potato, and banana?

Answer to Brain Teaser 6:

Take the first letter of these words and place them at the end of the words. Now, the words will read the same when spelled backward.

Brain Teaser 7:

In the year 1995, Sam told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Sam is not lying!)

Answer to Brain Teaser 7:

Sam was born in 2005 B.C.

Brain Teaser 8:

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Answer to Brain Teaser 8:

Only one coin. After you place the first coin, the carton will no longer be empty.

Brain Teaser 9:

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Yaya, Yeye, Yiyi, and Yoyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

Answer to Brain Teaser 9:

Mary!

Brain Teaser 10:

There is something that runs around the backyard at all times, but actually never moves. What is it?

Answer to Brain Teaser 10:

The fence.

The Takeaway

These brain teasers were actually interesting. The takeaway is that while our attempts to bring excitement to your life will never end, the key to an exciting life is to never let the inner child grow old, even when the outer body gets older and older with every passing year.

