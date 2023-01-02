Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you help the Seahorse in finding her Little Boy in 11 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s perception. There are numerous types of optical illusion like illusions physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where the Seahorse’s Little Boy is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Seahorse’s Little Boy hidden inside the Sea?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden Seahorse’s little boy. In the picture, you can see a lot of sea creatures underwater. Dolphins, Fish, Jelly Fishes, crabs, and seahorses are inside the sea. However, the Seahorse looks worried and is looking for her Little Boy inside the Sea. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the Seahorse’s Little Boy in the picture.

Did you spot the Seahorse’s Little Boy in 11 seconds?

Take a close look at the optical illusion picture and try to spot the Seahorse’s Little Boy inside the Sea. If you are not able to spot the baby seahorse, then we are here to help you! Look at the left side of the picture.

The Seahorse’s Little Boy is hiding between the yellow fishes on the carpet as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you identify the Seahorse’s Little Boy inside the Sea in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Seahorse’s Little Boy inside this optical illusion?

