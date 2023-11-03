Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Apple Inside the Beach in the Picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the hidden apple inside the beach picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot the Hidden Apple Inside the Beach Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 3% Can Spot the Bell Hidden Among Keys in the Picture within 11 seconds!

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. This optical illusion shows a beautiful picture of a beach where the girls are playing volleyball. A boat is sailing on the sea. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden apple on the beach. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the hidden apple inside the picture.

Only a Genius Can Spot a Hidden Umbrella Inside the Forest Camping Picture in 15 Secs!

Did You Spot the Hidden Apple in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden apple inside the beach. It may appear too tricky to find the hidden apple inside the picture as the colour of the apple is quite similar to the sand of the beach. But if you look at the right side of the picture you will see that the apple is hiding behind the stand of the volleyball net.

Only 5% Can Spot the Witch Hidden Among Goblins in the Picture within 7 Seconds!

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden apple in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 3% Can Find a Hidden Bunny Inside a Girl’s Bedroom in the Picture within 7 seconds!

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden apple inside the beach picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

How Many Single Numbers Can You Spot Inside the Human Face Picture in 7 secs?

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the apple hidden inside this optical illusion?

Can You Spot the Mouse Hidden Among Mushrooms in the Picture within 15 Secs?