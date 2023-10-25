Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Witch Hidden Among Goblins in Picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a witch is hiding among the goblins in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Witch Hidden Among the Goblins in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a village of goblins in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the witch by hinting “How scary! There’s a witch hiding somewhere among the goblins”. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden witch in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Witch in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Witch, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom left side of the image, you will see a roster hiding between the Goblins. This optical illusion image could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden witch inside the group of goblins in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The witch is on the left side of the picture with her broom. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the witch hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the witch hidden inside this optical illusion image?

