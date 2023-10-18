Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Dice Among Buttons in Picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a dice is hiding among the buttons in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Dice Among Buttons in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see different kinds of buttons in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the dice hidden among the buttons inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden dice in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Dice in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden dice, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom-right side of the image, you will see a dice hiding between the colourful buttons. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden dice among the buttons in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The orange dice have been cleverly camouflaged with the buttons. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the dice hidden in the image. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the dice hidden inside this optical illusion image?

