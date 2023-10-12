Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot the Butterfly Hidden Inside Grandpa's Living Room Picture in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a Grandpa's living room where a butterfly is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot the Butterfly Hidden Inside the Grandpa's Living Room Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the butterfly in Grandpa's living room by asking “Find the hidden butterfly”. In this optical illusion image, you can see a Grandpa's living room where photo frames are hanging on the wall. The Grandpa is knitting the muffler and his dog is sitting beside him on the couch. There is a bookshelf in the living room.

But there is a butterfly hidden inside Grandpa's living room. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the butterfly in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Butterfly in 7 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the butterfly in the Grandpa's living room, then we are here to help you see it. The butterfly is hidden on the yarn basket kept on the couch where Grandpa is sitting in the image.

For your convenience, we have highlighted the butterfly in the in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the butterfly as it has been camouflaged with the basket. However, after a few seconds, you will realise through the shape, that it is a butterfly. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the butterfly hidden inside the Grandpa's living room.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the butterfly hidden inside this optical illusion image?

