Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot the Cat Hidden Inside Parliament of Owls in Picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the cat who is hiding among the owls in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot the Cat Hidden Inside the Parliament of Owls in the Picture?

Image Source: Pinterest

Only a Genius can spot a Hidden Snail Inside the Public Park picture in 15 Secs!

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see the Parliament of Owls. However, somewhere inside the picture, a cat is camouflaged among the Owl Parliament. The puzzle gives challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Can you find the cat hiding in the Parliament of Owls”.

Only 1% Can Spot the Panda Hidden Among Humans in the Picture within 9 seconds!

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden cat inside the group of owls. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden cat inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 1% Can Spot a Monkey Hidden Inside the Zoo Picture in 9 seconds!

Did You Spot the Hidden Cat in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden cat among the group of owls. It may appear too tricky to spot the cat, but if you look at the face of the animal on the top right side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden cat. The cat has been camouflaged with the body of the owl. However, the kitty has a different nose and ears.

Only 2% Can Spot the Hidden Tiger Inside the Picture in 15 seconds!

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Pinterest

Spot Cinderella Hidden Among Multiple Alice in Wonderland within 7 seconds!

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden cat in the group of owls inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Can You Spot a Witch Inside the Halloween Shop Picture in 13 secs?

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden cat inside this optical illusion?

Only 1% Can Spot the Sailor's Wife Hiding Inside the Vintage Picture in 15 seconds!