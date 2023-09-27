Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot Monkey Hidden Inside the Zoo Picture in 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of objects, drawings, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a monkey is hiding somewhere inside the zoo in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Monkey Hidden Inside the Zoo Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a big zoo and inside it, there is a monkey hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the monkey hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden monkey in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Monkey in 9 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden monkey, then we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will see the giraffes inside the zoo. A man is clicking pictures of the giraffes in the zoo. The woman and the kids are amazed to see the giraffes. The boy is feeding some plants to the giraffe. This optical illusion of a zoo could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden monkey inside the zoo in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The monkey is hiding inside the yellow bushes on the left side of the picture. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the monkey hidden inside the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the monkey hidden inside this optical illusion image?

