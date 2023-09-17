Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Find the Boy’s Lost Shoe Hidden Under the Sea in 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to find the shoe under the sea in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can You Find the Boy’s Lost Shoe Hidden Under the Sea?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. This optical illusion shows a beautiful picture underwater with sea divers along with sea creatures like jellyfish, starfish, and octopus. There is also a hidden treasure under the sea. The trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the lost shoe of the boy. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the shoe inside the picture.

Did You Spot the Hidden Shoe in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the shoe. It may appear too tricky to find the shoe, but if you you look at the bottom left side of the picture near the treasure box then you will be able to spot the shoe.

For your ease, we have highlighted the shoe in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to find the boy’s lost shoe under the sea inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the boy’s lost shoe inside this optical illusion?

