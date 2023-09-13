Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 2% Can Spot Piglet Hidden Inside the Circus Picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a piglet is hiding somewhere inside the circus in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot Piglet Hidden Inside the Circus Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, we can see a circus, and inside it, there is a piglet hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the piglet hidden inside the picture.

It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden piglet in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Piglet in 15 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden piglet, then we are here to help you. If you look carefully at the image, you will see different animals inside the circus. There are elephants, a tiger, a lion, dogs, and a horse inside the circus. All the animals are engaged in doing the activities. This optical illusion of a circus could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden piglet inside the circus in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The piglet is hiding on the right side of the picture behind a ball. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the piglet hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the piglet hidden inside this optical illusion image?

