Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can Spot Hidden Puppy Among Dogs in picture within 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a garden where a puppy is hiding among dogs inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius Can Spot the Hidden Puppy Among Dogs in the Picture!

Image Source: Natures Menu

Only 2% can spot the ball hidden inside Granny's Living Room Picture in 7 secs!

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a brain teaser to test the brains of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a puppy is hiding inside a garden full of adult dogs. In the image, you can see that there is a beautiful garden filled with dogs. This optical illusion challenges you to find the puppy hidden inside the picture by asking “Can you spot the pup in the sea of Terriers, Corgis, Labradors, and Spaniels?”.

Only a Genius can spot the Hidden Tiger Inside the Children's Park picture in 15 Secs!

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the puppy hidden inside the garden. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Only 2% can find Aladdin's Lamp hidden among Objects in the picture within 11 seconds!

Can you Spot the Hidden Puppy in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden puppy inside the green leafy park. It may appear too tricky to find the puppy, but if you look on the right side of the image, then you will be able to spot the hidden puppy. the puppy appears to be a yellow Labrador and is stealthily camouflaged in something of a similar colour.

Can you spot a Wolf hidden among the Flock of Sheep in the picture within 5 Secs?

For your ease, we have highlighted the puppy in the image given below:

Image Source: Natures Menu

How many Animals can you spot in the Picture within 10 seconds?

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden puppy inside the garden picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Only 5% can spot the Panda hidden among Humans in the picture within 9 seconds!

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the puppy hidden inside this optical illusion?

Only 1% can spot the cat hidden among the pigeons in the picture