Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 5% can spot the Panda hidden among Humans in picture within 9 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of objects, drawings, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a panda is hiding among the humans in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot the Panda hidden among the Humans in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the different faces of men, women, and kids. However, a panda is hiding among the humans in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the panda inside the picture by asking “Can you see the panda hiding among the humans?”.

It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden panda in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Panda in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden panda, then we are here to help. If you look carefully at the center of the image, you will see a black and white panda hiding between the humans. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden panda inside the picture:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the panda is hiding at the center among the humans. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the panda hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the panda hidden inside this optical illusion image?

