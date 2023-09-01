Optical Illusion Test: Only Romantics can spot “Love You” hidden among the Little Hearts in 21 secs

Optical Illusion Test: Studies have revealed many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is the mind-bending, shape-shifting image of an object, painting, or person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. It is a fact that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, these optical Illusion illustrations are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. Let’s look at one such optical illusion where it has been claimed that only romantics can spot the message “love you” hidden among the little hearts in the picture.

Optical Illusion Test: Only Romantics can spot “Love You” hidden among the Little Hearts

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

If you want to take this visual IQ test, you simply need to look at the words written inside the hearts. The image shows multiple colourful hearts and among these conversation hearts stamped with smiley faces, hugs and kisses, and other sweet messages lies a hidden “love you.” The image is a kind of puzzle asking the viewers to spot the message “love you” hidden inside a heart. It has been claimed that only romantic people can spot the hidden “love you” in 21 seconds.

Did you spot the hidden “Love You” in 21 seconds?

If you look closely at the different hearts carefully, you will be able to identify the “love you” of the word. The message is hidden on the bottom left side of the picture inside a pink heart surrounded by yellow and blue hearts.

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The image has left thousands of adults perplexed as they try to spot the hidden hearts inside the painting. Research shows that optical illusions usually give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden “love you” in this optical illusion?

