Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Cat hidden among Pigeons in picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a cat can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a cat is hiding among the pigeons in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Cat hidden among the Pigeons in the picture!

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see numerous gray and white pigeons. However, a cat is hiding among the pigeons in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the cat inside the picture by asking “Can you see the cat hiding among the pigeons?”.

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden cat in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you Spot the Hidden Cat in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden cat, then we are here to help. If you look carefully at the bottom right side of the image, you will see a cat hiding between the gray pigeons. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden cat inside the picture:

Image Source: Pinterest

So, the cat is hiding at the bottom right among the pigeons. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cat hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the cat hidden inside this optical illusion image?

