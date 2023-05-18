Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Panda hidden between Cats, Pug Dogs & Owls in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where the panda is hiding somewhere between the cats, pug dogs, and owls in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot the Panda between the Cats, Pug Dogs and Owls!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to spot ‘Pete the Panda’ hidden among a group of tightly-packed animals including pugs, cats, and owls. Pete is a fictional character sold as a cake at Asda.

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can spot the panda in this image within 7 seconds. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot Pete the Panda in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the panda between the group of cats, pug dogs, and owls, then we are here to help! In the optical illusion, you can see the faces of cats, pug dogs, and owls. The panda can be recognised by his large, rather sad-looking, eyes. He is wedged amongst the large-eyed animals in the puzzle at the bottom of the picture.

For your convenience, we have highlighted the panda in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

At first, it is quite difficult to spot the panda as he is cleverly hiding between the cats, pug dogs, and owls. However, after a few seconds, you will realize through his features including nose ears, and eyes, that it is a panda. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the panda hidden inside the picture.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the panda hidden inside this optical illusion image?

