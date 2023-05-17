IQ Test Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot the Monkey hidden among Laughing Humans in picture within 15 secs!

IQ Test Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a monkey can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a monkey is hiding among the laughing humans in the picture.

IQ Test Optical Illusion: Only 1% can spot the Monkey hidden among the Laughing Humans in the picture!

Image Source: Knitting Paradise

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see the different laughing faces of men and women. However, a monkey is hiding among the laughing human faces in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal inside the picture by asking “Find the monkey”.

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden monkey in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Monkey in 15 seconds?

If you find it difficult to spot the hidden monkey, we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom left side of the image, you will see a monkey hiding between the women. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden monkey inside the picture:

Image Source: Knitting Paradise

So, the monkey is hiding at the bottom left among the laughing humans. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the monkey hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the monkey hidden inside this optical illusion image?

