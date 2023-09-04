Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 3% can find Bee hidden inside Girl’s Bedroom in picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a bee is hiding somewhere inside the girl’s bedroom in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 3% can find Bee hidden inside the Girl’s Bedroom

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a bedroom and somewhere inside it, there is a bee hiding. In the picture, you will see that a girl is sleeping on her bed and her toys have been kept all over the bedroom. Her drawings have been pasted on the wall.

Some toys have been kept above a cabinet. The starry night can be seen through the window. It has been claimed that only 3% of people can find the hidden bee in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you find the Hidden Bee in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to find the hidden bee, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see a mirror placed on the study table on the bottom left side of the picture. The bee is hiding beneath the table mirror only. This optical illusion of a bedroom could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden bee inside the bedroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It is difficult to find the bee as it has been camouflaged with the colour of the chair cover. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find the bee hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you find the bee hidden inside this optical illusion image?

