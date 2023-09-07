Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can find Aladdin's Lamp hidden among Objects in picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where Aladdin's lamp is hiding among the objects in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can find Aladdin's Lamp hidden among the objects in the picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a lot of objects in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden object by asking “Find Aladdin's lamp?” Aladdin is a Middle-Eastern folk tale associated with The Book of One Thousand and One Nights. In the tale, Aladdin finds the magic lamp in a cave.

It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden Aladdin's lamp in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you find the Hidden Aladdin's lamp in 11 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to find the hidden Aladdin's lamp, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom left side of the image, you will see a shining golden lamp of Aladdin hiding between the objects. This optical illusion image could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden Aladdin's lamp in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The Aladdin's lamp is at the bottom of the picture surrounded by Lumiere, a character in Disney's animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to find Aladdin's lamp hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you find Aladdin's lamp hidden inside this optical illusion image?

