Optical Illusion IQ Test: How many Animals can you spot in Picture within 10 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object, a drawing, or a picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a viral optical illusion where the faces of animals are hidden inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: How Many Animals Can You Spot?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle to spot all the hidden animals inside the picture. To spot the all hidden animals in this viral image requires speed and attention to the smallest details. The challenge is to spot as many animals as you can in the picture.

You have only 10 seconds to spot all the hidden animals. The more animals you spot, the more your IQ Level will be considered. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How many Animals did you spot in 10 seconds?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot the animals in this visual challenge. There are a total 9 animals in this viral optical illusion including an elephant, a fish, a dolphin, a crocodile, a donkey, a cat, a mouse, a dog, and a snake:

Image Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many animals did you spot in this optical illusion?

