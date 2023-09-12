Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Help Earth in Finding the Musical Note in Space Picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a musical note is hiding somewhere inside the space picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Help the Earth in Finding the Musical Note in the Space Picture!

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image was shared as a brain teaser that challenges you to spot the hidden musical note in the space. In the picture, there are stars, hearts, and some creatures in space over the earth. However, the Earth is looking out for a musical note in space. The puzzle challenges people to find the musical note in the space landing scene. It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the musical note in the space picture.

Did you spot the Musical Note in 7 seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion picture and try to spot the musical note inside the space. If you are not able to spot the musical note, then we are here to help you! Look towards the right-hand side of the image. The musical note is hidden between stars as shown in the image given below:

Image Source: Pinterest

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the musical note inside the space in a few seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence and memory. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the musical note inside this optical illusion?

