Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Sunflower Hidden Among Bees in Picture within 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a sunflower is hiding among the bees in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot the Sunflower Hidden Among the Bees in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this optical illusion, you can see a swarm of bees in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the flower by asking “Find the sunflower”. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden sunflower in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Sunflower in 11 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden sunflower, then we are here to help! If you look carefully at the bottom left side of the image, you will see a sunflower hidden among the bees. This optical illusion image could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden sunflower inside the flock of bees in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The sunflower is at the bottom left side of the picture surrounded by the bees. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the sunflower hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the sunflower hidden inside this optical illusion image?

