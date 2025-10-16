RBI Grade B 2025 Important Questions with Answers: Practice Subject-Wise MCQs for Phase 1 Exam

RBI Grade B 2025 Exam Important Questions with Answers: The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam on October 18 and 19. Thousands of candidates are expected to appear for the RBI Grade B exam, competing for 120 vacancies, which makes the level of competition extremely high. At this stage, knowing the important questions for RBI Grade B becomes essential for focused and effective preparation. With the exam just a few days away, candidates should revise important concepts and practise high-weightage questions frequently asked in previous years’ papers. In this article, we have compiled a list of important RBI Grade B questions and answers that are likely to appear in the exam with slight variations. RBI Grade B Important Questions RBI Grade B 2025 Exam is conducted in online mode, comprising 200 objective-type questions. These questions are asked from multiple subjects, including English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, General Awareness, and Economic & Social Issues. Mastering the important questions from each of these sections is crucial to boost your overall score and outperform in the exam. Based on previous years’ question paper trends, we have compiled a list of the most expected questions for the RBI Grade B Prelims exam. These questions are often repeated with slight modifications and variations. Therefore, you are advised to clear your concepts to tackle any question that comes your way confidently.

Question 1: Choose the word from the following options which most aptly acts as an antonym to the highlighted word beneficial as it is used in the context of the passage. (a) fragile (b) jittery (c) grotesque (d) detrimental (e) quaint Anwser: (d) detrimental Question 2: Which of the following words is the most similar in its definition as the highlighted word adequate, the definition corresponding to its usage in the passage? (a) ample (b) restrictive (c) cooperative (d) exuberant (e) vivacious Answer: (a) ample Directions (3-5): In each of the following questions, two sentences are given. Five connectors are provided to connect the sentences. Find the correct option to connect these two sentences without changing the intended meaning.

Question 3: (i) BIMSTEC has, finally, taken measures to strengthen the Secretariat, (ii) some members are yet to extend adequate personnel support to it. (a) and (b) however (c) as if (d) although (e) even as Answer: (d) although Question 4: (i) Earlier in March, Musk said he would put the deal "temporarily on hold", (ii) he waits for the social media company to provide more of its data. (a) while (b) with regard to (c) therefore (d) however (e) whenceforth Answer: (a) while Question 5: (i) There are nearly 500 plus heritage buildings dotting the skyline of Mysuru, (ii) only about 150 are notified while the rest are not declared as heritage buildings. (a) by whom (b) of which (c) from that (d) and then (e) seeing as Answer: (b) of which Question 6: If the difference between total unsold bookshelves of P and R is 16, then find average number of sold bookshelves of Q, S and T.