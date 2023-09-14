Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot Hidden Frog Between Numerous Peter Pan in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: You must have seen numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images numerously forming numerous perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a frog is hiding somewhere between the numerous Peter Pan.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Frog Between the Numerous Peter Pan

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, a frog is hiding somewhere between the numerous Peter Pan. There are numerous similar-looking Peter Pans in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “It’s hard to find Prince Naveen, and not only because he looks like a toad”. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden frog in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Frog in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden frog, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at all the Peter Pans. The frog is sitting over Peter Pan at the bottom left side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot the frog in the picture as its body has been camouflaged with the green costume of Peter Pan.

For your ease, we have highlighted the frog in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the frog between the numerous Peter Pan. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden frog inside this optical illusion image?

