[Latest] UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

UPSSSC Stenographer 2025 Syllabus is essential for all candidates preparing for the post of Stenographer in various departments. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 661 vacancies for the Stenographer post. The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by a stenography test.

To excel in the exam, aspirants must be familiar with the latest syllabus and exam pattern, as it will help them create a structured study plan, understand the exam structure, and analyze the section-wise weightage and marking scheme. To support your preparation and help you achieve your goal of becoming a Stenographer, we have provided a detailed subject-wise UPSSSC Stenographer syllabus for all subjects here.

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025

UPSSSC will soon conduct the UP Stenographer Exam. Those who are planning to appear for the exam must acquaint themselves with the latest syllabus and exam pattern to understand the examination scheme, types of questions, different topics, etc. This will help them prepare a better study plan and schedule for covering the entire exam syllabus on time.