[Latest] UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 16, 2025, 15:21 IST

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus is released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in the official notification. It comprises five subjects, namely, Hindi, General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Computer & IT, and General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh. Understanding the subject-wise syllabus will help aspirants build an effective preparation strategy and ace the exam. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC Steno syllabus with the latest exam pattern and marking scheme here.

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus PDF Download
UPSSSC Stenographer 2025 Syllabus is essential for all candidates preparing for the post of Stenographer in various departments. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 661 vacancies for the Stenographer post. The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by a stenography test.

To excel in the exam, aspirants must be familiar with the latest syllabus and exam pattern, as it will help them create a structured study plan, understand the exam structure, and analyze the section-wise weightage and marking scheme. To support your preparation and help you achieve your goal of becoming a Stenographer, we have provided a detailed subject-wise UPSSSC Stenographer syllabus for all subjects here.

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 

UPSSSC will soon conduct the UP Stenographer Exam. Those who are planning to appear for the exam must acquaint themselves with the latest syllabus and exam pattern to understand the examination scheme, types of questions, different topics, etc. This will help them prepare a better study plan and schedule for covering the entire exam syllabus on time.

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Overview

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Exam Name

UPSSSC Stenographer Exam 2025

Post Name

Stenographer

Total Number Of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

1/4 mark

Selection Process

  • Written Test

  • Skill Test

  • Document Verification

UPSSSC Stenographer Salary

Rs. 29,200 to 92,300

UPSSSC Official website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Stenographer Exam Pattern

UPSSSC Steno exam will be conducted in offline mode. The paper is divided into five sections, namely, Hindi Knowledge & Writing Ability, General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Computer & Information Technology, and General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh.

  • It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.

  • There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

  • The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes. 

Subjects

No. Of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Hindi Knowledge & Writing Ability

30

30

120 minutes

General Intelligence

15

15

General Knowledge

20

20

Computer & Information Technology

15

15

General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh

20

20

Total

100

100

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise

UPSSSC evaluates candidates on their knowledge of five subjects — Hindi Knowledge & Writing Ability, General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Computer & Information Technology, and General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh. These sections cover various topics such as grammar and vocabulary, logical reasoning, current affairs, computer basics, and state-related information. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC Steno Syllabus below:

UP Stenographer Syllabus for General Hindi

  • Vocabulary (शब्दावली)

  • Grammar (व्याकरण)

  • Synonyms and Antonyms (पर्यायवाची और विलोम शब्द)

  • Sentence Correction (वाक्य संशोधन)

  • Idioms and Phrases (मुहावरे और वाक्यांश)

  • Comprehension (गद्यांश)

UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Reasoning

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Series Completion (Number and Alphabet Series)

  • Analogies (Similarities and Differences)

  • Blood Relations

  • Logical Reasoning and Judgment

  • Puzzle Solving

UPSSSC Stenographer GK Syllabus

  • Current Affairs (International and National)

  • Indian History and Culture

  • Indian Constitution and Politics

  • Geography

  • Science and Technology

UP Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Computer

  • Basic understanding of computer hardware components (CPU, RAM, storage devices, etc.).

  • Software types, including system software, application software, and utility programs.

  • Common input devices (keyboard, mouse, scanner, etc.) and output devices (monitor, printer, etc.).

  • Basics of internet communication protocols (TCP/IP, HTTP, HTTPS).

  • Concept and types of IP addresses (IPv4, IPv6).

  • Usage of IT gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc., in day-to-day activities and industries.

  • Steps to create an email ID.

  • Understanding email operations like composing, sending, receiving, and managing emails.

  • Basics of configuring and using printers.

  • Operational aspects of tablets and mobile devices.

  • Key elements of MS Word: formatting, creating tables, using templates, etc.

  • Important features of MS Excel: formulas, functions, charts, and data organization.

  • Fundamentals of operating systems like Windows, Linux, and Android.

  • Role of social networking in communication.

  • Overview of e-Governance initiatives in India.

  • Digital financial tools and applications, such as UPI, mobile banking, and e-wallets.

  • Emerging skills in IT like coding, cloud computing, and data analytics.

  • Basics of cyber security, including phishing, data breaches, and prevention.

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): Overview and applications.

  • Big Data Processing and its significance.

  • Deep Learning and Machine Learning fundamentals.

  • Internet of Things (IoT) and its impact on daily life.

  • India’s achievements in IT and technological advancements.

Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

