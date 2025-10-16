[Latest] UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download PDF & Check Subject Wise Topics

UPSSSC Stenographer 2025 Syllabus is essential for all candidates preparing for the post of Stenographer in various departments. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 661 vacancies for the Stenographer post. The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by a stenography test.
To excel in the exam, aspirants must be familiar with the latest syllabus and exam pattern, as it will help them create a structured study plan, understand the exam structure, and analyze the section-wise weightage and marking scheme. To support your preparation and help you achieve your goal of becoming a Stenographer, we have provided a detailed subject-wise UPSSSC Stenographer syllabus for all subjects here.
UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025
UPSSSC will soon conduct the UP Stenographer Exam. Those who are planning to appear for the exam must acquaint themselves with the latest syllabus and exam pattern to understand the examination scheme, types of questions, different topics, etc. This will help them prepare a better study plan and schedule for covering the entire exam syllabus on time.
|
UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
UPSSSC Stenographer Exam 2025
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer
|
Total Number Of Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4 mark
|
Selection Process
|
|
UPSSSC Stenographer Salary
|
Rs. 29,200 to 92,300
|
UPSSSC Official website
|
upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Stenographer Exam Pattern
UPSSSC Steno exam will be conducted in offline mode. The paper is divided into five sections, namely, Hindi Knowledge & Writing Ability, General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Computer & Information Technology, and General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh.
-
It will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each.
-
There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
-
The total duration of the exam is 120 minutes.
|
Subjects
|
No. Of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Hindi Knowledge & Writing Ability
|
30
|
30
|
120 minutes
|
General Intelligence
|
15
|
15
|
General Knowledge
|
20
|
20
|
Computer & Information Technology
|
15
|
15
|
General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise
UPSSSC evaluates candidates on their knowledge of five subjects — Hindi Knowledge & Writing Ability, General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Computer & Information Technology, and General Knowledge of Uttar Pradesh. These sections cover various topics such as grammar and vocabulary, logical reasoning, current affairs, computer basics, and state-related information. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC Steno Syllabus below:
UP Stenographer Syllabus for General Hindi
-
Vocabulary (शब्दावली)
-
Grammar (व्याकरण)
-
Synonyms and Antonyms (पर्यायवाची और विलोम शब्द)
-
Sentence Correction (वाक्य संशोधन)
-
Idioms and Phrases (मुहावरे और वाक्यांश)
-
Comprehension (गद्यांश)
UPSSSC Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Reasoning
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Series Completion (Number and Alphabet Series)
-
Analogies (Similarities and Differences)
-
Blood Relations
-
Logical Reasoning and Judgment
-
Puzzle Solving
UPSSSC Stenographer GK Syllabus
-
Current Affairs (International and National)
-
Indian History and Culture
-
Indian Constitution and Politics
-
Geography
-
Science and Technology
UP Stenographer Syllabus 2025 Computer
-
Basic understanding of computer hardware components (CPU, RAM, storage devices, etc.).
-
Software types, including system software, application software, and utility programs.
-
Common input devices (keyboard, mouse, scanner, etc.) and output devices (monitor, printer, etc.).
-
Basics of internet communication protocols (TCP/IP, HTTP, HTTPS).
-
Concept and types of IP addresses (IPv4, IPv6).
-
Usage of IT gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc., in day-to-day activities and industries.
-
Steps to create an email ID.
-
Understanding email operations like composing, sending, receiving, and managing emails.
-
Basics of configuring and using printers.
-
Operational aspects of tablets and mobile devices.
-
Key elements of MS Word: formatting, creating tables, using templates, etc.
-
Important features of MS Excel: formulas, functions, charts, and data organization.
-
Fundamentals of operating systems like Windows, Linux, and Android.
-
Role of social networking in communication.
-
Overview of e-Governance initiatives in India.
-
Digital financial tools and applications, such as UPI, mobile banking, and e-wallets.
-
Emerging skills in IT like coding, cloud computing, and data analytics.
-
Basics of cyber security, including phishing, data breaches, and prevention.
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI): Overview and applications.
-
Big Data Processing and its significance.
-
Deep Learning and Machine Learning fundamentals.
-
Internet of Things (IoT) and its impact on daily life.
-
India’s achievements in IT and technological advancements.
