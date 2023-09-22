Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot a Witch Inside the Halloween Shop Picture in 13 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like finding hidden faces inside optical illusion images? Then this brain puzzle is for you! An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s perception. There are many optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at something or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, we have come up with an interesting optical illusion where you have to spot the witch inside the Halloween shop in the picture.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot a Witch Inside the Halloween Shop Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the witch at the Halloween shop among the people. In this illusion, there is one person who is different in some way from the other people inside the shop. The picture shows a group of people standing and looking at the objects at the shop. Inside the shop, you can see that some people are window shopping, some are talking to the shopkeeper, some are looking around and some are suspicious of others.

So, where is the witch hiding inside the Halloween shop? The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy on the hidden face within the picture. This optical illusion is just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Witch in 13 Seconds?

If you look carefully at the reactions of the men, women, and kids at the shop you will be able to identify the person who is the witch inside the shop. The lady in the right-most corner is the Halloween witch at the shop. If you scan her properly then you will be able to see that she has a wand inside her robe. Also, it is visible that the wand is not for sale in the store.

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden witch inside the picture in just 13 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the witch hidden inside this optical illusion?

