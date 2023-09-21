Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Cat Hidden Among Owls in Picture within 15 Secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenge the brain’s perception. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the cat who is hiding among the owls in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot the Cat Hidden Among the Owls?

Image Source: Dudolf

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of owls who are in different colours. However, somewhere inside the group, a cat is hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the hidden animal by asking “Can you find the cat hiding among the owls?”

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden cat inside the group of owls. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden cat inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Cat in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden cat among the owls. It may appear too tricky to spot the cat, but if you look at the face of the animal on the bottom left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden cat. The cat has been camouflaged with the body of a gray owl. However, the kitty has a nose and face.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden cat in the group of owls inside the picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden cat inside this optical illusion?

