Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot Sailor's Wife Hiding Inside the Vintage Picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the vintage picture where the sailor’s wife is hiding somewhere inside the room.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Sailor's Wife in this Vintage Picture!

Image Source: Playbuzz

The above image was shared as a viral optical illusion that challenges the viewers to spot the sailor's wife inside the vintage picture. The illusion portrays a sailor gazing seaward in search of his wife, yet it seems that his beloved Buttercup may be closer than he imagines. So, can you find the sailor's wife in this image?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate the hidden face of the sailor’s wife in this vintage puzzle. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Sailor's Wife in 15 Seconds?

In this vintage puzzle, a sailor is looking out for his wife through the spyglass. If you are finding it difficult to spot the sailor's wife, then you need to flip the image upside down. For your ease, we have highlighted the face of the sailor’s wife in the image given below:

Image Source: Playbuzz

The woman's face is hidden between the telescope's stand and the sailor's legs. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the sailor's wife hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the sailor's wife inside this optical illusion image?

