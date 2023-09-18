Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only 2% can spot a pizza hidden inside the breakfast table picture in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Do you enjoy solving puzzles where objects are hidden inside the optical illusion image? If yes, then this optical illusion test is meant for you! An optical illusion can be defined as a mind-bending image of an object or a painting that challenges the way your brain perceives things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that can reveal how good your IQ is. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a pizza is hiding somewhere inside the breakfast table picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot a Pizza Inside the Breakfast Table Picture!

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a table filled with breakfast food items. On the table, you will see the mouthwatering classic breakfast of eggs, toast, coffee, and fruits.

But somewhere inside the breakfast table, a pizza is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden object inside the picture by asking “Find the hidden pizza”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden pizza in this image.

Did You Spot the Hidden Pizza in 11 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden pizza in this brain teaser, then here is a hint for you! Look at the bottom-left side of the image carefully. You will see a pizza slice kept along with fruits. The pizza has been cleverly camouflaged with the objects kept over the breakfast table.

For your ease, we have highlighted the pizza inside the breakfast table in the image given below:

Image Source: Reader’s Digest

The pizza is hiding between the strawberry and a banana. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight really is. So tell us, did you spot the pizza hidden inside this optical illusion image?

These optical illusion images are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. There are various studies that explain that you might become smarter if you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles. The way we solve these puzzles gives some fascinating insight into how our brains work.

