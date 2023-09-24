Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot Cinderella Hidden Among Multiple Alice in Wonderland within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen numerous optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s perception. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at something or images numerously forming numerous perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where Cinderella is hidden among the multiple Alice in Wonderland.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Cindrella Hidden Among Multiple Alice in Wonderland Inside the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, Cinderella is hidden somewhere between multiple Alice in Wonderland. There are numerous similar-looking Alices’ in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden Cindrella by hinting “This time we won’t need a shoe to fit perfectly to find Cindrella”. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Cinderella in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Cinderella, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the multiple Alice in the picture. The Cinderella is hidden at the center-right side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot Cinderella in the picture as the colour of her dress is matching with the dress of Alice.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Cinderella in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot Cinderella between the multiple Alice in Wonderland. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Cinderella inside this optical illusion image?

