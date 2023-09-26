Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot the Hidden Tiger Inside Picture in 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a tiger is hiding somewhere inside the optical illusion.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% Can Spot the Hidden Tiger Inside the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to find the hidden tiger inside the forest. There is a big tiger inside the forest filled with lush green trees, bushes, and green grass. However, the Hidden Tiger is cleverly hiding inside the picture so that no one can spot him. The illusion challenges the viewers to spot the hidden tiger by asking “Can you spot the hidden tiger?”

It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden tiger in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Tiger in 15 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden tiger, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the stripes on the body of the tiger standing at the center of the picture. You will find ‘the hidden tiger” written over his skin.

For your ease, we have highlighted “the hidden tiger” in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden tiger in the picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden tiger inside this optical illusion image?

