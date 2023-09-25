Optical Illusion Vision Test: Which Letter Do You See Among Purple Dots in the Picture within 5 secs?

Optical Illusion Vision Test: If you enjoy solving puzzles that test your observation skills, then this visual test is for you! An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Visual games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, we have come up with an interesting optical Illusion where you have to spot the hidden letter behind the purple dots in the picture.

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Which Letter Do You See Among Purple Dots in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the letter hidden behind the purple dots in the picture. The optical illusion challenges the observation skill test of the viewers by asking “Which letter do you see?”. People with sharp vision can identify the hidden letter within 5 seconds.

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden letter among the dots. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your vision. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky.

Did You Spot the Hidden Letter in 5 Seconds?

In this optical illusion, you need to find the letter hidden among the purple dots in the picture. At first, you might see only purple circles in the picture. However, if you look carefully, the light purple colors form the letter ‘E’ in the picture.

For your ease, we have marked the hidden alphabet in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden letter inside the picture in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary vision. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden letter inside this optical illusion?

