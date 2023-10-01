Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Hidden Snail Inside Public Park picture in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a public park where a snail is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Spot Hidden Snail Inside the Public Park Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a brain teaser to test the minds of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a snail is hiding inside a public park. In the image, you can see that a kid is running with his dog, two girls are jogging in the park, an old man is working on his laptop and a girl is reading a book on the bench. A woman is standing on the bridge and a man is strolling with his office bag. There are butterflies and beautiful flowers inside the park.

This optical illusion asks you to find the snail hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the snail hidden inside the public park. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden snail inside the picture.

Can You Spot the Snail in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden snail inside the public park. It may appear too tricky to find the snail but if you look at the tree at the top right side of the picture, you will be able to spot the hidden snail. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden snail as it has been camouflaged with the leaves in the trees.

For your ease, we have highlighted the snail in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden snail inside the public park picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the snail hidden inside this optical illusion?

