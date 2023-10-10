Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot Hidden Ice Cream Inside the Family’s Picnic Picture in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a family picnic where an ice cream is hiding somewhere inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot the Hidden Ice Cream Inside the Family’s Picnic Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for both children as well as adults. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden ice cream in the family picnic picture. In this optical illusion image, a family is on a picnic and spending their quality time in the green fields. The couple and their kids are sitting below a tree. They are enjoying the food they have brought in the baskets.

However, there is an ice cream hidden in the picture. It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the hidden ice cream in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Ice Cream in 11 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden ice cream in the family’s picnic picture, then we are here to help you see it clearly. In the optical illusion, you can see a lot of objects inside the area where the family is having their picnic. The ice cream is hidden near the basket on the right side of the picture.

For your convenience, we have highlighted the hidden ice cream in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the ice cream is hidden on the center-right side of the picture near a flask. At first, it is quite difficult to spot the hidden ice cream as it has been camouflaged with the background of the picnic location. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the ice cream hidden inside the family picnic picture.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the ice cream hidden inside this optical illusion image?

