Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot Hippo Hidden Among the Herd of Rhinos in Picture within 11 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot the hippo who is hiding among the rhinos in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you spot the Hidden Hippo among the herd of Rhinos?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this viral optical illusion, you can see that a group of rhinos has gathered on the grass field. However, somewhere inside the group, there is a hippo hiding. The puzzle challenges the viewers by asking them to find a hippo inside the herd of rhinos.

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden hippo inside the group of rhinos. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden hippo inside the picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Hippo in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden hippo among the herd of rhinos. It may appear too tricky to spot the hippo, but if you look at the face of the animal at the center-right side of the image, then you will be able to spot the hidden hippo. The hippo has a different nose.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden hippo in the image given below:

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden hippo in the group of rhinos inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden hippo inside this optical illusion?

