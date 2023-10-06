Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot Hidden Cat Resting in the Picture in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like solving the optical illusion puzzles that test your intelligence level? Then this puzzle is for you where you have to find the hidden cat which is resting somewhere inside the house. There are several kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusions are a kind of mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a picture that challenges the way your mind perceives things differently. These optical illusions are also considered a part of psychoanalysis that provides some information related to how you perceive things. A rational human brain can form different perceptions by simply looking at things or images from different angles.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% Can Spot Hidden Cat Resting in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image was shared as a puzzle for the kids and adults to find a hidden cat resting inside the living room of the house. This optical illusion has made people scratch their heads due to its mind-boggling nature. In the image, you will see clothes scattered inside the living room of the house.

The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the cat as it is right in front of your eyes but still, you cannot spot it quickly. So, it has been claimed that only 1% of people can spot the hidden cat in 11 seconds.

Did You Spot the Resting Cat in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden resting cat inside the house. It is not easy to find the cat in the image, as it is camouflaged with the background of the image. It may appear too tricky to find the cat, but if you look closely at the pile of clothes at the center of the image, you will be able to see the cat resting inside the room,

Image Source: Bright Side

If you have managed to identify the resting cat inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies suggest that the more you exercise your brain with tricky and tough puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Research shows that optical illusions always provide some fascinating insights about how our brains work. A normal human brain can perceive different things under specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns. So tell us, did you spot the resting cat hidden inside this optical illusion?

