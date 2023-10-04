Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Simba Hidden Among Different Goofy in the Picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: You must have seen numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images numerously forming numerous perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where Simba is hidden among the different Goofy in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Simba Hidden Among Different Goofy in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, Simba is hidden somewhere between different Goofy in the picture. There are numerous similar-looking Goofys’ in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden Simba by asking “Can you Spot Simba?”. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Simba in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Simba, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the different Goofy in the picture. The Simba is hidden at the bottom-left side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot the Simba in the picture as the colour of Simba’s body matches Goofy’s body.

For your ease, we have highlighted the Simba in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Simba between the different Goofy in the picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden Simba inside this optical illusion image?

