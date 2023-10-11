Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot a Penguin Hidden Among the Pandas in Picture within 7 Secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are usually mind-bending and shape-shifting images of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are various kinds of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Research shows that a normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. Many times, these optical illusions become a part of the psychoanalysis test as they throw some light on how you perceive things and your intelligence level too. This time we have come up with a clever illustration of the optical illusion where you need to spot a penguin hidden among the pandas in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Can You Spot a Penguin Hidden Among the Pandas in Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle and has been designed for both adults and children as a brain teaser. In this optical illusion, you can see a group of black and white pandas having pink ice creams. However, a penguin is hiding among these cute pandas.

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the hidden animal by asking “What is that penguin doing among the pandas?”. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden penguin inside the group of pandas. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden penguin inside the picture.

Did You Spot the Hidden Penguin in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden penguin among the pandas. It may appear too tricky to spot the penguin, but if you look at the top-left side of the image then you will be able to spot the hidden penguin.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden penguin in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden penguin inside the picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies have revealed that the more you exercise your brain by solving difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions try to provide some fascinating insights related to how our brains work. Many times, specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our minds into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden penguin inside this optical illusion?

