Optical Illusion IQ Test: How Many Single Numbers Can You Spot Inside the Human Face Picture in 7 secs?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object, a drawing, or a picture that has different appearances if looked at from different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in a viral optical illusion where the numbers are hidden inside the human face in the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: How Many Single Numbers Can You Spot Inside the Human Face in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

This above image was shared as a puzzle to spot all hidden single numbers inside the picture of a human face. Spotting the all hidden numbers in this image requires speed and attention to the smallest details. The challenge is to spot as many single numbers as you can in the picture.

You have only 7 seconds to spot all the hidden numbers. The more numbers you spot, the more your IQ level will be considered. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How Many Single Numbers Did You Spot in 7 Seconds?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot the numbers in this visual challenge. There are a total of nine single numbers in this optical illusion including 1, 2, 3, 7, 5, 0, 8, 6, and 9:

Image Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many single numbers did you spot in this optical illusion?

