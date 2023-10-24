Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius Can Spot the Hidden Hippo Inside Public Park Picture in 15 Secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a public park where a hippo is hiding inside the picture.

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Spot Hidden Hippo Inside the Public Park Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a brain teaser to test the brains of children and adults. In this optical illusion picture, a hippo is hiding inside a public park. In the image, you can see that people are enjoying their day inside the beautiful park. A family is having a picnic in the park. A girl is walking her dog and a boy is riding his bicycle on the sides of the park.

This optical illusion asks you to find the hippo hidden inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hippo hidden inside the public park. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden hippo inside the picture.

Can You Spot the Hidden Hippo in 15 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden hippo inside the public park. It may appear too tricky to find the hippo but if you look at the hair of the boy riding the bicycle, you will be able to spot the hidden hippo. It is quite difficult to spot the hidden hippo as it has been camouflaged with the hair of the boy.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hippo in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden hippo inside the public park picture in just 15 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hippo hidden inside this optical illusion?

